Peter Cherrie delighted Derry City versus Dundalk is first Brandywell sell-out since PSG clash

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie is positive Derry City have earned the respect of his former club, Dundalk, ahead of their EA Sports Cup Final showdown tomorrow.

Cherrie believes there is mutual respect between the clubs but stressed the Candy Stripes, who go into the final as underdogs, don’t fear the Lilywhites.

“We probably are underdogs but, listen, we’ll take that and we don’t mind that,” he insisted.

“We look forward to the game. As much as we respect Dundalk, we don’t fear them and I think it’s the same with them, they don’t fear us but there’s a bit of respect there for us.

“They know even if they go one up or two up, whatever it is, we are still coming for them. We are still coming right to that final whistle.

“That is just the way this team is, it’s the way Declan (Devine), Paddy (McCourt) and Deerso (Kevin Deery) have us, we don’t give up. It doesn’t matter what the score is, we go right to the end. It could be 94, 95 or 96 minutes, it could be 120 minutes, it doesn’t matter, this team will go right to the end and that’s great.

“Especially with all the youth that’s in the team. They have the legs to keep going and can do that. Maybe not me but thankfully I’m a goalkeeper!”

Tomorrow evening’s game will be the first match that’s a complete sell-out since Derry’s memorable UEFA Cup encounter against French giants, Paris Saint Germain, way back in 2006 and Cherrie wants this young squad to embrace the whole occasion and have the desire to want more.

“It was Kevin Deery that told me it’s the first time that the ground has been completely sold out since PSG and that’s great,” he said.

“I know there special special occasions last year but Derry were only hitting the heights. It’s good to see this bunch of players coming together in such a short space of time and putting in performances like they have been doing, packing the Brandywell out which is no less than it deserves.

“Touch wood, if we can lift that trophy, the boys will then be thinking, ‘We want more of this’ and pushing for Europe is our aim anyway. Hopefully we can lift the trophy on Saturday and the boys get a taste of that winning feeling and want more of it.”

In their last meeting only a few weeks ago, the league leaders secured a narrow extra-time win and Cherrie concedes that while he’s looking forward to tomorrow’s encounter, he also doesn’t want to have that same ‘almost’ feeling after the game.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be a massive game in front of a massive crowd,” he added.

“It’s two teams who have a lot of respect for each other, going at it head to head for the cup so it should be a good one.

“We know what we felt like at the end of the last game and we don’t want that again. The boys know what they have to do, to go out on Saturday night and hopefully come into the dressing room with a better feeling this time around.”