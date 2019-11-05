Peter Cherrie hoping to negotiate new Derry City deal soon

PETER CHERRIE was named on the PFAI 2019 transfer list this week but the experienced keeper is confident he can negotiate a new contract with Derry City in the coming weeks.

The 36 year-old Scotsman believes signing for the Candy Stripes last season gave him ‘a new lease of life’ and while he insists there’s no real urgency in holding contract talks with manager, Declan Devine, he’d like to get his future sorted soon.

Devine is currently enjoying a well earned break following the conclusion of the successful 2019 campaign while Cherrie has returned to Scotland to visit family and friends.

However, upon his return to Ireland next week, he hopes to open official talks with the City boss.

“Everyone knows I’d love to stay in Derry but with the manager being on holiday and it being early on in the off season, there’s still plenty of time,” said Cherrie.

Cherrie is one of several players from last season’s City team currently out of contract and while his inclusion in the PFAI transfer list may have alarmed City fans, he insists he doesn’t see any potential snags in upcoming discussions with the club.

“Every year this happens when the PFAI put names up on the transfer list but I wouldn’t read too much into it.

“I’ve spoken to Declan but it’s only been a case of, ‘Would you like to stay?’ sort of thing and ‘We’ll speak over the break’. There’s never been anything like, ‘Okay, we can offer you this, that and another thing’,” he explained.

“It hasn’t been those kind of talks. It’s simply been ‘Would you like to be here? We would like you to be here so let’s, in the next few weeks, sit down and organise something.’

“Everybody knows this time of the year isn’t great when you’re out of contract. I like it sorted as quickly as possible if I’m honest.

“But, it’s early. We’re only over a week since the season ended. I thought I’d take a few days and go over to Scotland, see the family and then we’ll take it up when I get back to Ireland. It’s not a case of me looking for ‘x’, ‘y’ or ‘z’ and the club can’t give it to me.

“It’s just a case of sitting down and seeing what we can come up with. I just want it over and done with.

“I have a couple of days off to see family and friends and I’ll get back next week and hopefully get something sorted as soon as possible.”

The former Cork City and Dundalk keeper made just seven appearances for the Rebels in 2018 but quickly established himself as Derry’s No.1 when joining the Brandywell club during the close season. And he thoroughly enjoyed his first year on Foyleside.

”I loved every single minute of last season in truth. It gave me a new lease of life coming from Cork where I didn’t get as much game time.

“I knew myself I was too good to be sitting on the bench and people kept telling me that. It was time for me to move and it ended up being just a great season.