Peter Crouch reveals Liverpool legend's 'funny' Christmas party fancy dress

Peter Crouch recalled the time Steven Gerrard fooled everyone at Liverpool's Christmas party by dressing as an old man.

Speaking in his latest BBC Radio 5Live podcast, the Stoke City striker revealed the lengths the Gerrard went to for the event, including a prosthetic mask and mobility scooter.

Crouch, who played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool between 2005 and 2008, wasn't the only one fooled as the Liverpool legend's crafty disguise saw him avoid the paparazzi waiting at the location of the party.

He said: "I remember Stevie came as an old man. That was a beauty because he had a prosthetic mask and a mobility scooter. He looked like an old man. He had a pipe, flat cap on.

"There was paparazzi, photographers outside and everyone was getting photographed coming in. I always remember it, Stevie just buzzed straight in. They genuinely thought it was just an old man going for a pint.

"It was so funny. He just buzzed down, said 'excuse me, lads' and the fellas just parted and helped him in."

Gerrard is currently manager of Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premierhship.