Institute manager Peter Hutton. Photo: George Sweeney

​Institute manager Peter Hutton said his side cannot afford to live on "ifs and buts" as they prepare for the visit of Newington to The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Stute boss was speaking after Tuesday's scoreless home draw against a Ballinamallard team who played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Jake Browne, cautioned just two minutes earlier, needlessly threw the ball away in frustration at a referee's decision.

However Hutton's team were unable to take advantage and with late goals against Ards, Limavady United and Dundela having already cost them points this season, the former Derry City captain knows it remains a steep learning curve for his new look squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a young squad, developing and we’re trying to blood young players for the future and give them minutes as well, whilst trying to be competitive," explained Hutton.

"Newington beat Ballinamallard very recently 4-1. I’m told this league is very competitive, that anybody can beat anybody on their day and that’s how it’s panned out so far this season. You see results you wouldn’t expect.

“If you take away those three late goals (we conceded), we’d be sitting second, which is staggering to say the least, but that’s football. Though you can’t live on ifs and buts.

“We’re going to try and be as competitive as we can be. We obviously don’t have a great strength in depth and we’re going to be relying on the U21s as well. We will use the young players and we will give them a chance this season and in the seasons ahead. It’s too early to say if we’re going to sustain a challenge to go up. When you look at the teams and the investment they have ploughed into their clubs, we’re doing well to be up there with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Derry City skipper admitted he side hadn't done enough to merit the three points in midweek ahead of Saturday’s visit of the club directly below ’Stute in the Playr-Fit Championship table. Only one point separates the clubs in seventh and eighth and both are currently on a run of three games unbeaten, although Hutton was frustrated his team hadn't pressed home their advantage against the ’Mallards.

“Especially on Saturday (against Dundela), being 2-1 up and then conceding in the 94th minute. We should have been three or four up prior to their equaliser. We should have been out of sight, but we didn’t kill the game off and got punished for it.

"Even against Ballinamallard, I thought the draw was a fair result. We didn’t do enough to win the game, and nor did Ballinamallard. Even with the 10 men, they put bodies behind the ball and made it very hard for ourselves, which you’d expect.

“We didn’t move the ball well enough. We didn’t move them enough and they just sat in deep, got bodies behind the ball and made it difficult for us to break them own. Fair play to Ballinamallard, they came with a game plan and got the point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Institute: Jack Mills, Shea McGinley, Conor Quigley, Shane Boyle, Evan Tweed, Caoimhin Porter (Stephen Doherty 65mins), Padraig Lynch, Aidan Hegarty, Aidan Tejada (Callum Doherty 81mins), Sean O’Kane, Ben Hutton (Ryan McLaughlin 72mins).

Ballinamallard: Lorcan Donnelly, Ryan Morris, Richard Johnston, Alex Holder (Gary Armstrong 73mins), Aaron Arkinson, Jake Browne, Caolan Donnelly, Callum Moorehead, Tiarnan Campbell, Marc Walsh (Oisin Gormley 73mins), Daniel Barker (Adam Cathcart 65mins).

Referee: Finton Coyle.