PHOTOS: Annual Ryan McBride Youth Soccer Tournament at FEILE 2025

By Michael Wilson
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:03 BST
Brandywell Stadium was a hive of activity recently for Feile 2025’s annual Ryan McBride Under 7 Soccer tournament.

With hundreds of young footballers and their families enjoying the warm summer weather, the action was just as hot on the pitch in what proved a real festival of youth football. Photographer Jim McCafferty was there to capture all the action so check of some great shots from a brilliant day at Brandywell…..

1. Some of the mums enjoying the football at the Ryan McBride Cup at Brandywell on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. The Portstewart FC u-7s who played in Thursday's Feile 2025 Annual Ryan McBride Cup at the Brandywell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Action from one of the games in the Ryan McBride Cup at Brandywell on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. The Newbuildings FC u-7s who played in Thursday's Feile 2025 Annual Ryan McBride Cup at the Brandywell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

