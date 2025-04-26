Ardmore victory was the first time since the 1960s that the north’s premier Junior Cup competition had been won by a Derry club – Churchill United being the last winners – so expect the celebrations to last a few days yet out in McCourts. In the meantime, here’s a few memorable images courtesy of the I.F.A. from Ardmore’s historic cup winning night…..
1. Junior Cup 2025 10.jpg
Brian Rainey breaks up an attacks during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA
2. Junior Cup 2025 9.jpg
A battle for possession during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA
3. Junior Cup 2025 12.jpg
Enniskillen Town United goalscorer James Harrigan celebrates during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA
4. Junior Cup 2025 13.jpg
Ardmore's Eoin McKeever congratulates goalscorer Jack Coyle during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA
