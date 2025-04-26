Ardmore defender Anthony Hargan clears the danger during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA)Ardmore defender Anthony Hargan clears the danger during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA)
Ardmore defender Anthony Hargan clears the danger during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA)

PHOTOS: Ardmore’s historic Irish Cup victory in Windsor Park

By Michael Wilson
Published 26th Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
Friday night was a night almost 50 years in the making as Ardmore Footbal Club lifted the fonaCAB Craig Standfield Irish Junior Cup for the first time in their history on a remarkable night in Windsor Park.

Ardmore victory was the first time since the 1960s that the north’s premier Junior Cup competition had been won by a Derry club – Churchill United being the last winners – so expect the celebrations to last a few days yet out in McCourts. In the meantime, here’s a few memorable images courtesy of the I.F.A. from Ardmore’s historic cup winning night…..

Brian Rainey breaks up an attacks during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA)

1. Junior Cup 2025 10.jpg

Brian Rainey breaks up an attacks during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA

Photo Sales
A battle for possession during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA)

2. Junior Cup 2025 9.jpg

A battle for possession during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA

Photo Sales
Enniskillen Town United goalscorer James Harrigan celebrates during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA)

3. Junior Cup 2025 12.jpg

Enniskillen Town United goalscorer James Harrigan celebrates during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA

Photo Sales
Ardmore's Eoin McKeever congratulates goalscorer Jack Coyle during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA)

4. Junior Cup 2025 13.jpg

Ardmore's Eoin McKeever congratulates goalscorer Jack Coyle during Friday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo: IFA) Photo: IFA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice