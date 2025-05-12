Ballymena United's Danny Lafferty was one of the coaches at the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Ballymena United's Danny Lafferty was one of the coaches at the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

PHOTOS: Football fun at the Ryan McBride Foundation soccer camp

By Michael Wilson
Published 12th May 2025, 15:10 BST
Football fun was the order of the day at the recent Ryan McBride Foundation soccer camp at Brandywell Stadium.

Ballymena United duo Danny Lafferty and Daithi McCallion were special guest coaches at the camp which saw budding young League of Ireland and Irish League stars put through their paces in a fun filled environment. And as always, the Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture the action…..

Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Ballymena United's Daithi McCallion was one of the coaches at the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Ballymena United's Daithi McCallion was one of the coaches at the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

Ballymena United's Daithi McCallion was one of the coaches at the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice