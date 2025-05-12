Ballymena United duo Danny Lafferty and Daithi McCallion were special guest coaches at the camp which saw budding young League of Ireland and Irish League stars put through their paces in a fun filled environment. And as always, the Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture the action…..
1. Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Ballymena United's Daithi McCallion was one of the coaches at the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Some of the childen who participated in the Ryan McBride Foundation's Soccer Camp held in the Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
