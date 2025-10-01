Pictured at Hollybush PS on Monday morning are Mr. Feargal Friel, Principal, presenting Bryan McBay with his prize for winning the Hollybush Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday last. On right, Mr. Andy McDermott, School Building Supervisor, presenting Mary-Jo Cassidy with the first prize in the Grand Prize Draw. The events were held to raise funds for the school's new Outdoor Play Area. Included from left are Sophia Burke, Mr. Francis Mallon, Mr. Matt McNulty, teachers, Mr. Cahir O'Connor, Vice Principal and Alexandra Houston. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
Pictured at Hollybush PS on Monday morning are Mr. Feargal Friel, Principal, presenting Bryan McBay with his prize for winning the Hollybush Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday last. On right, Mr. Andy McDermott, School Building Supervisor, presenting Mary-Jo Cassidy with the first prize in the Grand Prize Draw. The events were held to raise funds for the school's new Outdoor Play Area. Included from left are Sophia Burke, Mr. Francis Mallon, Mr. Matt McNulty, teachers, Mr. Cahir O'Connor, Vice Principal and Alexandra Houston. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

PHOTOS: Hollybush PS Golf Classic at Foyle G.C

By Michael Wilson
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:52 BST
Hollybush Primary School held a Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club recently as well as a Prize Draw to raise funds for the school's new outdoor play area.

Mayor Ruairi McHugh was in attendance as well as fourballs from Derry City Football Club, local businesses and organisations throughout the city and district and from Inishowen and Donegal. With the prizegiving and entertainment that evening in The Squealing Pig, a great day was had by all. (Photos: Jim McCafferty)

Caroline, Bonnie and Carmel from Hollybush PS & Nursery with Mr Friel, Mr O'Connor and the Mayor, Ruairi McHugh.

CHEF BRIAN!. . . . . .Classic Starter Andy McDermott pictured with Chef Brian McDermott's fourball at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday.

Hollybush PS Principal Mr. Feargal Friel fills in as 'official starter' for this fourball on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty)

Golf officials Corina, Yvonne and Andy with John McDermott and his fourball on Saturday at Foyle Golf Club. (Photos: Jim McCafferty )

