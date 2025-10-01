Pictured at Hollybush PS on Monday morning are Mr. Feargal Friel, Principal, presenting Bryan McBay with his prize for winning the Hollybush Golf Classic at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday last. On right, Mr. Andy McDermott, School Building Supervisor, presenting Mary-Jo Cassidy with the first prize in the Grand Prize Draw. The events were held to raise funds for the school's new Outdoor Play Area. Included from left are Sophia Burke, Mr. Francis Mallon, Mr. Matt McNulty, teachers, Mr. Cahir O'Connor, Vice Principal and Alexandra Houston. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)