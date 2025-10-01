Mayor Ruairi McHugh was in attendance as well as fourballs from Derry City Football Club, local businesses and organisations throughout the city and district and from Inishowen and Donegal. With the prizegiving and entertainment that evening in The Squealing Pig, a great day was had by all. (Photos: Jim McCafferty)
Caroline, Bonnie and Carmel from Hollybush PS & Nursery with Mr Friel, Mr O'Connor and the Mayor, Ruairi McHugh. Photo: Jim Cafferty
CHEF BRIAN!. . . . . .Classic Starter Andy McDermott pictured with Chef Brian McDermott's fourball at Foyle Golf Club on Saturday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Hollybush PS Principal Mr. Feargal Friel fills in as 'official starter' for this fourball on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty
Golf officials Corina, Yvonne and Andy with John McDermott and his fourball on Saturday at Foyle Golf Club. (Photos: Jim McCafferty ) Photo: Jim McCafferty