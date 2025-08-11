Mayor Ruairí McHugh and guest Stevie McIntyre (left) pictured at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journalplaceholder image
PHOTOS: Hundreds attend Derry City Open training session at Brandywell

By Michael Wilson
Published 11th Aug 2025, 21:51 BST
The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium was a hive of activity on Monday morning as hundreds of young fans attended a Derry City F.C. open training session, organised as part of Feile Derry 2025.

Tiernan Lynch and his coaching staff put the players through their paces under the watchful eyes of delighted young fans before a meet and greet session at which the players took time to pose for photographs, sign autographs and make the day for all the young Candy Stripe supporters in attendance. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand, so check out some fantastic image from a superb day for local fans…...

Alex Bannon poses for a photo with fans at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Sadou Diallo signs a shirt for a fan at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Carl Winchester greets fans at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Carl Winchester signs a shirt for a fan at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

