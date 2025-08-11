Tiernan Lynch and his coaching staff put the players through their paces under the watchful eyes of delighted young fans before a meet and greet session at which the players took time to pose for photographs, sign autographs and make the day for all the young Candy Stripe supporters in attendance. As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand, so check out some fantastic image from a superb day for local fans…...
1. Alex Bannon poses for a photo with fans at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
2. Sadou Diallo signs a shirt for a fan at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
3. Carl Winchester greets fans at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
4. Carl Winchester signs a shirt for a fan at the Derry City open training session on Monday morning in Brandywell Stadium. The event was organised at part of the Gasyard Feile. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
