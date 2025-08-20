Oxford United Colts take on Phoenix Athletic at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
PHOTOS: Inaugural Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup held at Leafair

By Michael Wilson
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Team from across the city were at Leafair last weekend for the inaugural Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup which was played out amid glorious sunshine.

The tournament proved a fitting tribute to the much loved and missed 16-year-old who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident in August 2024. Kian was a key player for Don Bosco's as well as a keen Derry City and Tottenham Hotspur fan and the numbers who turned out to play and spectate at the new competition illustrated the esteem in which this special young man was held. (Photographs: George Sweeney)

