The tournament proved a fitting tribute to the much loved and missed 16-year-old who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident in August 2024. Kian was a key player for Don Bosco's as well as a keen Derry City and Tottenham Hotspur fan and the numbers who turned out to play and spectate at the new competition illustrated the esteem in which this special young man was held. (Photographs: George Sweeney)