The tournament proved a fitting tribute to the much loved and missed 16-year-old who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident in August 2024. Kian was a key player for Don Bosco's as well as a keen Derry City and Tottenham Hotspur fan and the numbers who turned out to play and spectate at the new competition illustrated the esteem in which this special young man was held. (Photographs: George Sweeney)
1. Oxford United playing Trojans at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney
Oxford United playing Trojans at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Oxford United Colts take on Phoenix Athletic at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney
Oxford United Colts take on Phoenix Athletic at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Oxford United playing Trojans at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney
Oxford United playing Trojans at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. TOTHC against Don Boscos at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney
TOTHC against Don Boscos at the Kian Dawson Kirk Memorial Cup competition held at Leafair. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney