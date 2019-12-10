Pick your Derry City Team of the Decade 2010-2020: Midfielders

AS WE approach the end of the decade we continue our search for Derry City's Team of the Decade which calls on fans to reflect on a typically eventful 10 years at Brandywell Stadium.

We recently launched our Team of the Decade poll and asked 'Journal' readers, to vote for your favourite players, starting with those goalkeepers that have donned the gloves for the Candy Stripes in the last ten years, followed by the central defenders and the full-backs.

Today we put forward candidates for central midfield and in the coming days we will provide a shortlist of wingers and strikers as we attempt to assemble the best team in a traditional 4-4-2 formation.

They should be judged on achievements and overall quality when representing Derry City. Once the votes are counted we will publish the Team of the Decade in the 'Derry Journal' newspaper and website.

There has been a plethora of outstanding midfielders to wear the famous candystripes, some who spent more than a decade at the club and others who made an instant impact over a shorter period, but who deserves their place in our Team of the Decade. We've narrowed the choice down to 11 candidates. The two who receive the highest votes will earn their place.