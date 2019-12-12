Pick your Derry City Team of the Decade 2010-2020: The strikers

AS OUR Derry City's Team of the Decade begins to take shape, we complete our search as we ask fans and 'Journal' readers to vote for their favourite strikers to represent the club during the past 10 years.

We recently launched a poll to select the best goalkeeper, followed by the central defenders, full-backs, midfielders and wingers.

Today, in the final poll, we put forward candidates for strikers as we attempt to assemble the best team in a traditional 4-4-2 formation.

They should be judged on achievements and overall quality when representing Derry City. Once the votes are counted we will publish the Team of the Decade in the 'Derry Journal' newspaper and website.

Derry has been fortunate to boast some of the best strikers in the League of Ireland during the decade. We've narrowed the choice down to six candidates. The two who receive the highest votes will earn their place.