Pick your Derry City Team of the Decade 2010-2020: The wingers

AS OUR Derry City's Team of the Decade begins to take shape, we continue our search as we ask fans and 'Journal' readers to vote for their favourite wingers to represent the club during the past 10 years.

We recently launched a poll to select the best goalkeeper, followed by the central defenders, full-backs and midfielders.

Today we put forward candidates for wingers as we attempt to assemble the best team in a traditional 4-4-2 formation.

They should be judged on achievements and overall quality when representing Derry City. Once the votes are counted we will publish the Team of the Decade in the 'Derry Journal' newspaper and website.

There has been some exciting attacking wingers who have worn the famous candystripes during the decade and then moved on to bigger and better things. We've narrowed the choice down to nine candidates. The two who receive the highest votes will earn their place.