'Players playing for their futures' - Derry City manager Declan Devine

Derry City manager Declan Devine admits the games leading up to the mid-season break could be defining for every player at the club.

The City boss stressed everyone in his squad is playing for their future which, according the Devine, is simply the nature of the modern game.

“This is the nature of football, everybody is playing for their future,” he insisted.

“I’m looking after my future and I want to make sure I’m here for a while and to do that you have got to be performing at a high level.

“That’s the nature of the modern game. The expectation levels rise so the commitment has to be high and the desire to win football matches have to be high.

“The one thing I can say up to this point, is that everybody at this football club is pulling in the one direction and everybody is working extremely hard, everybody is raring to go and that’s a big plus for us.

“Whenever we came in, there wasn’t a very good environment. There wasn’t a good working ethic about the club but so far, in a short period of time, everyone is pulling in the one direction and we need that.”

The Brandywell men are on their travels tomorrow evening when they take on Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds in what is the first of three derbies in a matter of weeks.

Liam Buckley’s side have started to find a bit of form in recent weeks having defeated champions Dundalk, and title contenders Shamrock Rovers before picking up a deserved point at Waterford last Saturday.

Devine feels the forthcoming schedule means that the likes of Gerardo Bruna, Conor McDermott, Josh Kerr, Eoghan Stokes and others will need to be ready for action.

“It’s a derby and it’s the first game in a very hectic schedule coming our way. We can only do what we can do and that’s set our team up and play on the front foot,” he added.

“Sligo are coming into the game confident but we’re coming in confident as well. We are a good side and we are in a good position in the league, so it’s all made for a brilliant game.

“It’s great to have so many big derby games coming up. The players came here to play in big games and they’ll certainly be involved in big ones over the coming weeks. We are going to need our squad - we’ll need everybody.

“There are players who haven’t played a lot but they are going to be required to step up and play over the coming weeks. We lead into a hectic month but, at the same time, it’s a month that can be defining in our season.”

The Candy Stripes boss confirmed that defender Patrick McClean won’t be facing his old club tomorrow and revealed he could be out for a number of weeks.

“Patrick has picked up a thigh strain. We’ll see how he is but I doubt if he’ll be involved,” he confirmed.

“I think he could potentially be out for a week or two. He has had a bit of a problem with that for most of the season and he’s a big loss to us.

“Michael McCrudden is the only one who is out long term but hopefully we’ll have him back for after the window.

“We go to Sligo with a big squad of 22 players and we’ll make sure that we have a freshness about us and an energy about us but also a respect for Sligo because they are in a very good position themselves.”