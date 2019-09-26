Points more important than performances states Derry City boss Declan Devine

Derry City manager Declan Devine believes the quest for points is more important than performances as they welcome Cork City to the Brandywell tomorrow night.

The Candy Stripes go into the clash against Neale Fenn’s side looking for their first win in six games with Devine only concentrating on points on the board at stage of the campaign.

“I have no doubt that the players are extremely focused and extremely determined to get points on the board,” he stated.

“We go into this game with real positivity. We have a lot of good goalscorers in our team. We have goals coming from all round the team but we are also under no illusions that at this stage of the season, it’s all about points.

“Performances may come and go. You maybe good, you maybe bad, but the most important factor is going home on Friday night with three points.

“I said after last week’s game against Bohemians, that the draw might be the most important point of our season. Had we lost that game we would be in a much more negative position.

“Had you offered us at the start of the season, the opportunity to move into third place with four games to go, we would have been delighted to have accepted that.

“Now it is very much about seizing moments and it’s about making sure we turn up on Friday night and play to our levels.

“We have been brilliant all year, we have been really good in the Brandywell. The reality is over the last couple of weeks it has been extremely hard because you have played the league champions in a cup tie and a cup final and then you played your biggest rivals in terms Bohemians.

“It has been a tough schedule but we have come out with a lot of credit. However, now is the time when we must turn the screw and try to get more points on board.

“We are hitting the business end of the season and everybody is fighting for something because of the nature of a 10-team league, so we have to makesure that we are at the fore front in our approach to the game and approach it in a positive manner.

“We have had a lot of brilliant performances and results, scored a lot of goals late on and have had 16 or 17 different goalscorers throughout the campaign so far and that’s an unbelievable record.”

The Rebel Army have struggled this season but Devine isn’t taking anything for granted against tonight’s opponents.

“I have played Cork many times in my career, these are two big football clubs with tremendous histories; two big cities and two clubs that are capable of beating each other on any day,” he explained.

“We have full respect for Cork City Football Club and Neale Fenn and his team, so we are under no illusions that we have got to be at our best.

“I’m confident that we will be at our best because we have got good players and players who train really well in every day. Our intensivity in our training sessions has been brilliant, so we are looking forward to the game.”

The Brandywell men are missing Jamie McDonagh through suspension while Darren McCauley will be assessed after he suffered a slight concussion problem a number of days ago, but Grant Gillespie returns from suspension and Conor Davis is also pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

“Jamie is suspended and Darren (Cole) got his operation on Wednesday. Darren McCauley had a bit of concussion 10 days ago, so we’re monitoring him with the doctor,” he added.

“Conor Davis has been brilliant all week in training, he’ll be a real good asset to us going into these last few games.

“Jack Malone is getting better by the week, obviously Grant comes back in, so we are in a good place going into the game.”