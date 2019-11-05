POLL: Who was Derry City's stand-out performer in 2019?

AS THE dust settles on Derry City's 2019 SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign, it's time for the fans to vote for the Brandywell club's 'Player of the Year' in our end of season poll.

Decide from the following 15 candidates shortlisted for the honour and cast your vote now.

Declan Devine returned to the helm for his second stint as Derry City manager. Despite having just FOUR players signed up for the upcoming campaign, Devine managed to assemble a squad which battled Bohemians all the way in the race for third.

The club just fell short but still managed to secure an impressive fourth position and book their ticket to Europe where they will play in the preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League next summer.

There has been some terrific team performances along the way but the search is now on for the individual stand-out performer of the season.

Loan signing from Colchester United, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe incredibly finished as the league's Golden Boot winner with a 14 goal haul.

David Parkhouse netted 19 goals to clinch the club's top scorer accolade in his first season in senior football while 'Mr Consistent' Ciaran Coll claimed the club's Player of the Year title at the end of season awards.

However, there has been numerous outstanding displays throughout the season with the emergence of teenager, Jack Malone and the superb centre half partnership of Eoin Toal and Ally Gilchrist. Peter Cherrie proved a shrewd signing from Devine and produced some memorable saves throughout the campaign while Greg Sloggett and Ciaron Harkin were pivotal cogs in the wheel with their energetic and tenacious performances from midfield.

Or does skipper, Barry McNamee, Gerardo Bruna, Darren Cole, Darren McCauley or Michael McCrudden deserve your vote for their contributions this season.

Who do you believe deserves to be crowned Derry City's Player of the Year 2019? Cast your vote now!

The winner and full results will be revealed in Friday's 'Journal'.