Portsmouth confirm Ronan Curtis deal

League One side Portsmouth have agreed a deal with Derry City for winger Ronan Curtis.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international, who agreed personal terms with ‘Pompey’ last week, will link up with his new team-mates next month.

Curtis, who came on a substitute at St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night, will still be available for selection for Kenny Shiels’ side until June 8th.

The 22-years-old has penned a pre-contract two-year deal and is set to officially become a Portsmouth player on June 9 when the international Transfer Window re-opens.

Curtis will join for an undisclosed fee and completes a fantastic rise up through the City ranks.

The St. Johnston native made his league debut against Galway United in 2015 and went on to make 13 league appearances for Peter Hutton’s side, scoring once on the last day of the season.

Having netted nine goals for Derry last year, he has stepped it up again in this campaign, having already scored seven goals in all competitions and has three assists.

Despite the late interest from Reading, the Fratton Park side was delighted to get their man.

Assistant manager Joe Gallen said: “He’s someone we’ve tracked for the past few months. He’s got a lot of pace and power and is good in the air as well, so we’re really pleased to bring him here.”