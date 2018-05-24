Portsmouth praise Ronan Curtis’ commitment

PORTSMOUTH Football Club chief executive, Mark Catlin has praised the character and commitment shown by Ronan Curtis who insisted on playing for Derry City until his move to Fratton Park becomes official on June 9th.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has signed a two-year deal with the League One outfit and Mr Catlin insist the club has ‘no objection’ to him representing the Candy Stripes until the international transfer window opens next month.

Curtis, who made his 100th appearance for Derry last Monday night against Bray, will be involved in tomorrow night’s match against Waterford and for upcoming matches against Sligo Rovers and Cork City with the trip to Dalymount to face Bohemians on June 8th set to be his swansong.

“Ronan has signed a pre-contract agreement which we cannot officially lodge until June 9,” said Mr Catlin. “As far as we are concerned, it’s a legally-binding contract.

“He can, of course, still play for Derry in the meantime, that is all part of the negotiations,” he confirmed. “He’s a very, very committed lad, that came across in the negotiations.

“While a Derry City player, he wants to carry on playing for them – and you can’t fault him for that. A lot of players might have said; “I am leaving in a month, why do I want to carry on playing for the club?”

“But I think it says a lot for his character that privately and publicly he has come out and said he wants to play for them, so fair play to him.

“He is their player now, whether he plays or not is down to their manager and down to him. There is no objection from us and nothing in his contract that says he can’t play for them.”