Premier League clubs eye BIG money moves with news from Burnley, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with Premier League clubs eyeing deals. 1. Youngster returns Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford has confirmed Norwich City loanee Josh Coley is back at Carrow Road after suffering injury. (Various)