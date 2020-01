Manchester United managed to land a striker.

The January transfer window is closed, and we are waiting to hear on a last couple of deals including Jarrod Bowen's proposed move to West Ham United. It was a hectic day, with Joshua King initially looking likely to move from Bournemouth to Manchester United. In the end it was Odion Ighalo who made the move, and the Old Trafford club finally have their striker. To check the action out as it happened, scroll down and have a look.