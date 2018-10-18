PREMIER LEAGUE RUMOURS: Barcelona eye swoop for Roberto Firmino

The Premier League is back in action again this weekend after the international break, here's some of the latest transfer rumours.

Barcelona have identified Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as a replacement for Luiz Suarez. (OK Diario)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez will aim to use his 'excellent relationship' with Liverpool to his advantage by targeting moves for Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi in January. (Chronicle Live)

North West pair Manchester United and Liverpool are tracking the progress of PSV winger Steven Bergwijn. (The Sun)

West Ham United are prepping a January move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. (Daily Mirror)

Eden Hazard is set to give up on his dream move to Real Madrid and sign a new contract at Chelsea, worth £300,000 a week. (Daily Express)

Manchester United have offered Luke Shaw a new £50million deal after winning his place back in Jose Mourinho's starting 11. (The Sun)

Red Devils youngster Andreas Pereria has confirmed heated discussions between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho did take place following a misunderstanding over an Instagram video. (Manchester Evening News)

Jurgen Klopp is said to be preparing a bid for Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbav with the German keen to bring him to Liverpool. (Daily Star)

Daniele Rugani's agent has confirmed Chelsea made a "very strong push" to sign the 24-year-old from Juventus in the summer. (Metro)

Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester City are all interested in Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt, who is likely to cost in region of £43million. (Goal.com)

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has admitted he is interested in a move to the Premier League after being linked with Manchester City and Man United. (La Gazetta)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are nearing a £16million agreement with Sporting Lisbon over the fee for goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who was supposed to join the club on a free transfer in the summer. (Express and Star)

Manchester City could be without Danilo for at least a month after the 27-year-old limped off during Brazil's win over Argentina this week. (Globo Esporte, via Manchester Evening News)

Everton boss Marco Silva insists "his two captains" Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines still have important roles to play at the club despite the pair believing their future could lie elsewhere. (Liverpool Echo)