PREMIERSHIP: Coleraine snap up defender Graham Crown

Coleraine have confirmed the signing of defender Graham Crown from north west neighbours Limavady United.

The central defender joims the Bannsiders on a two-year deal after an impressive season with the Roesiders, where he picked up the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year accolades.

Boss Oran Kearney is delighted to land the 26-year-old, who nearly ended up at The Showgrounds a couple of seasons ago.

“Graham is a player we have been tracking for a long time,” Kearney told the club’s official website.

“He nearly joined a few years ago but we were top heavy with centre-halves and I feel this is the correct time to give him a fair crack at it.

“He is a good age and has similar characteristics as Stephen O’Donnell in terms of mentality and hunger. Graham is in great shape and has the right attitude.

“For that he ticks all the boxes and he will certainly provide competition for a starting place.”