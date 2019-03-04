Rangers and Celtic on collision course in Scottish Cup

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata (right) and Rangers Kyle Lafferty
Rangers could be set for an Old Firm derby clash with Celtic in the semi-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Rangers will need to beat Aberdeen in a replay at Ibrox to secure a last-four meeting with their bitter rivals and the defending champions.

Inverness will face either fellow Championship side Partick Thistle or Hearts after Christie Elliot’s equaliser earned Thistle a replay at Tynecastle last night.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 13 and 14.

Aberdeen will go to Ibrox for their replay on Tuesday, March 12.