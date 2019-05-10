Rangers’ Connor Goldson desperate for repeat of derby delight

Connor Goldson was blown away by his first Old Firm experience at Ibrox and now the Rangers defender hopes a repeat performance will provide a double dose of derby delight.

Gers host their bitter rivals on Sunday as the Glasgow foes square off for the fourth and final time this season.

So far, champions Celtic lead the way having come out on top in both Parkhead clashes but Goldson is determined to back up December’s triumph for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Ryan Jack’s strike proved the winner in the final showdown before the winter break as Ibrox erupted amid jubilant scenes.

Rangers played to their maximum and got their rewards with a deserved victory, their first league win over the Hoops since 2012.

Goldson was left wowed after the final whistle as he stood in front of the Copland Road stand soaking up the Ibrox faithful’s joyous celebrations.

But the centre-back says his side will need to hit those heights again if they are to level up this season’s derby head-to-head and get another taste of Old Firm ecstasy.

He said: “In every Old Firm, you know you’re going to play against a good side and that you will have to be at your best.

“On that day on December 29, we managed to reach our best level and did enough to win the game.

“That just shows us as a team that if you want to come out on top of these games, then that is the standard you need to reach.

“That match was up there with the best experiences I’ve had. It was a great day.

“The team has been performing great and hopefully if we can get another top performance this weekend we’ll get the three points.”

James Forrest’s late winner broke blue hearts the last time the big two met after Gers mounted a spirited second-half fightback with just 10 men.

Alfredo Morelos was sent-off for lashing out at Scott Brown but Ryan Kent’s stunning solo strike restored parity after Odsonne Eduoard’s opener.

There was to be no rewards, however, as Celtic pounced on James Tavernier’s blunder to take another step towards their eighth title in a row.