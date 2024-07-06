Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Record numbers will take to the streets of Derry on Monday for the colourful annual Foyle Cup parade which will see over 740 teams participating in the largest ever tournament over the six days at 40 different venues across the North West.

Players, coaches and family members will set off from Ulster University’s Derry Campus making their way via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road before gathering at Guildhall Square for an official welcome by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lillian Seenoi-Barr and Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciaran McQuillan.

Those taking part are asked to assemble from 9am outside the Martha Magee building at the Ulster University campus. It’s understood the lower car park will also be available for those wishing to join the parade via the main steps. The parade itself will start at 10am.

This year will see a mouth-watering 2,932 matches involving under-8 up to under-19 in boys, girls and a sports with disability category with teams represented from across Ireland, UK, Europe, and the United States.

The Foyle Cup Parade 2023 makes its way down Gt. James Street, Derry. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Speaking ahead of next week’s spectacle, Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup Secretary, said: ‘The Foyle Cup parade holds great significance, not only for the countless young players who proudly march through the city, but also for their families. It’s wonderful to see the whole community lining the route and showing their unwavering support for the teams during this memorable occasion. With this year’s Foyle Cup being our largest ever, we

once again extend our immense gratitude to our fantastic sponsors and partners for their invaluable contributions in orchestrating this remarkable event.’

Those in attendance are asked to note that because of the large attendance free car parking will be available at Ulster University’s Duncreggan Upper Car Park on the morning.

Mr. Devlin added: ‘We encourage those attending to make use of this parking facilities at the university as it’s only a five a minutes’ walk to the parade departure point.

The Foyle Cup parade route for Monday.