Lisa McLaughlin and Rachel Lafferty enjoying the party atmosphere in Riga. Photos by Kevin Moore.

Over 300 passionate City supporters made the long journey to the Baltics from various destinations from as early as two days before the match but it didn't take them long to meet up in the Latvian capital as they made the Funny Fox Sports Karaoke pub in the city centre their home.

Mixing with the locals, draping flags, singing songs and setting off flares, the City fans were in buoyant mood as they waited to watch their beloved Candy Stripes take on Riga FC in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

It was a carnival atmosphere into the wee small hours of the morning despite Derry's 2-0 defeat to the Latvians who progressed to the second round as painted the town red and white.

Derry City fans getting into the swing of things at a local bar in Riga.

Our photographer Kevin Moore was in Riga taking some shots of the fans before and during the match. Check them out here.

Derry fan Michael Barr is loving life in Riga as kick-off approaches. Photos by Kevin Moore.

Derry City fans getting into the party mood in Riga.

Derry fan Brendan Gill is enjoying the atmosphere in Riga.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins applauds the travelling supporters at the end of the match.

Cameron McJannet greets the Derry City fans at the final whistle. Photos by Kevin Moore.

Derry City keeper Brian Maher meets the fans at the end of the match in the Skonto Stadium.

This young Derry City fan makes his entrance at the Skonto Stadium.

Derry City fans are singing in the rain in Riga.

Derry City fans take their place in the stands ahead of kick-off.

Derry City fans drape their flags on the walls of a local bar in Riga's Old Town.