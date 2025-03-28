Shamrock Rovers keeper Ed McGinty is shown a red card by referee Paul McLaughlin in the first half. Photo by Kevin Moore.

Shamrock Rovers 0 Derry City 0

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shamrock Rovers 0

Derry City 0

SHAMROCK Rovers were held to a scoreless draw by Derry City at Tallaght on a night both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Match referee Paul McLaughin issued a straight red card to Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty on 24 minutes for denying Danny Mullen a goalscoring chance when he handled outside his penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry hadn't won at Tallaght since a 2-1 win back in March 2023, and they had a great opportunity to earn a big win in Dublin.

The Foylesider were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage, however, and less than 20 minutes later Mullen was harshly shown a second yellow card for tripping up Aaron Greene in the middle of the park. The striker had earlier been booked for a foul on Roberto Lopes but the Derry bench were furious with the official's decision.

It was far from a thriller in the second half and Michael Duffy came closest to winning the match with a 25 yard free-kick which was palmed away by sub keeper Leon Polhs.

Danny Mullen remonstrates with the fourth official after receiving his second yellow card in the first half at Tallaght.

In the end it was a fair result with both teams still clearly finding their feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiernan Lynch made four changes to the team which earned a hard fought win in Sligo as he matched Rovers with five at the back in a 5-4-1 formation.

Mullen was handed his first of the season as he led the line with Liam Boyce dropping to the bench. In came Kevin Holt to replace Sam Todd while Carl Winchester returned from his two match suspension to replace Sadou Diallo (broken arm) in midfield. McMullan was back in the starting line-up at the expense of his fellow Scotsman Dom Thomas.

Stephen Bradley named an unchanged side from the 2-1 win over Drogheda United before the international break.

Danny Mullen waits at the back post as Ed McGinty misses the flight of the ball but the Scotsman's eventual shot went into the side netting. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

Derry made a promising break on eight minutes from a throw-in at the halfway line after a lovely flick from Duffy around the corner into the feet of Winchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder drove forward and when Duffy received the ball on the left side of the penalty area his curling cross evaded McGinty and Holohan failed to clear and Mullen's effort from a tight angle through the legs of the Rovers defender and into the side netting. It was a half chance for the visitors and an encouraging spell.

Rovers fashioned a great chance to test Brian Maher for the first time on 17 minutes when Holt's headed clearance fell kindly for Aaron Green but his shot was blocked bravely by Hayden Cann.

The game swung heavily in Derry's favour on 24 minutes when McMullan played Mullen in behind the Rovers defence but the Scotsman was brought down just outside the penalty area by the advancing McGinty.

Referee Paul McLaughlin didn't hesitate to show the red card to the Rovers stopper who had initially handled the ball outside his area before crashing into the Derry striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute keeper Leon Pohls came on for former Candystripe Aaron McEneff to face a dangerous free-kick.

Duffy's strike from 18 yards was initially blocked by Roberto Lopes before his follow-up attempt was charged down by O'Sullivan. The ball came to Mullen on the edge of the area and the Scotsman screwed his effort wide of the target.

Derry's numerical advantage lasted less than 20 minutes as Mullen was harshly shown a second yellow card for a trip on Greene who dispossessed the Derry striker on the halfway line. The decision infuriated the Derry bench who felt the official was too quick to reach for the card.

The teams went in at the break level and with all to play for in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both managers made changes at the interval with Derry boss Lynch bringing on two strikers as Liam Boyce and Shaun Patton replaced McMullan and Mark Connolly respectively.

Bradley also went to his bench and brought on Jack Byrne who replaced Danny Grant as he continued his comeback from injury.

Pohls was called into action for the first time on 52 minutes when he palmed away Duffy's 25 yard free-kick at full stretch.

Derry broke promisingly at pace with Duffy on 62 minutes but he overhit his pass to O'Reilly in support on the right. The Corkman kept the move alive and his cross was nodded down by Liam Boyce and eventually sat up for his namesake Ronan to strike on the half volley but it sailed wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Cleary's downward header from a corner kick caused panic in the six yard box and Lopes almost got a touch before Derry cleared the danger.

There was five minutes of additional time signalled by the fourth official and with 97 on the clock teenage substitute Victor Ozhianvuna had Rovers' first shot on target but his tame strike from 20 yards was comfortably saved by Maher as the teams settled for a share of the spoils.

Rovers: McGinty; Grant (Byrne h-t), Lopes, Cleary, O'Sullivan; Healy, McEneff, Watts (Ozhianvuna 86), O'Sullivan; Greene (Gaffney 58), Burke (Noonan 86).

Derry City: Maher: Boyce, Connolly (Patton h-t), Holt, Cann, Doherty (Todd 58); McMullan (L. Boyce h-t), Winchester (Benson 76), O'Reilly, Duffy; Mullen.

Referee - Paul McLaughin.