Red cards, goals disallowed and Derry City in the Droghouse: Match Lowlights from Brandywell
It was a night for forget for Derry City at Brandywell on Good Friday as they suffered a first defeat of the season to a dogged Drogheda outfit.
And not for the first time this season, the match officials took centre stage with referee Arnold Hunter controversially showing three red cards during the 90 minutes.
Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty was among the trio sent off during the match but he was furious with Mr Hunter’s decision to show Emmanuel Adegboyega a straight red for his challenge on Jamie McGonigle in the first half.
Derry were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage and then Cameron McJannet was shown two yellow cards early in the second half for two needless fouls to even it up. It was a harsh punishment which didn’t quite fit the crime.
Check out the match highlights or lowlights from a Derry perspective in our video package.