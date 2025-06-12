A REJUVENATED Michael Duffy has warned Derry City can ill afford a slow start to the second half of the season if they're to challenge for this season's title.

​The winger can't wait to get back on the Brandywell pitch on Friday night after a much-needed midseason break but the Derry man knows there's now little room for error with the Candy Stripes trailing leaders Shamrock Rovers by nine points albeit with a game in hand over the Dubliners.

"You want to be a lot closer. You want to be in and around the top of the table, in the top three because we want to win the league here. But I suppose when you think of all the changes we've had this year, all the players, staff, everything, it's not a bad first half of the season. We're still in touch with a game in hand.

"You don't want people getting away from you too much because teams are really starting to find a bit of form.

"The first round of fixtures, the first nine games everyone was beating everyone and it was so tight. “Now you can see the table opening up a wee bit and we know how important these next few games are, starting off with Galway on Friday."

It's a crunch weekend with Rovers travelling to champions Shelbourne and St Pat's entertaining Drogheda. With a Dublin double-header coming up next week against Shels and Pat's, three points against Galway tonight is a must.

Derry had been in top form until they entered the break on the back of morale-sapping defeats to Rovers and Bohs but three points against Galway would remedy that.

"This is the part of the season you want to be playing in," said Duffy. "You want to be close to the top and up there. This is the exciting part of the season with the cup starting as well. This is where everything happens. Everyone is in good form now and excited to get back.

Michael Duffy of Derry City celebrates after his side's victory over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

"There's no let-up now. It will be a tough few weeks and then it will die down a bit. So these next few games are huge in terms of what position we're going to put ourselves in going into the run-in.

"There were plenty of ups and downs during the first half of the season but we're looking positively at this and we're coming back to the second half in a positive mindframe.

"The Bohs defeat put a bit of a dampener on the break to be honest because we were on a good run and then finishing with the two defeats wasn't great.

“You couldn't put that right for another two weeks but you still had to go away and reset and now we're back in again. It's the second half of the season. It's time to kick on and time to get back to winning ways on Friday."

Michael Duffy swings in a cross against Galway United.

Duffy started the season in terrific form and despite failing to find the net in the last five matches, he's Derry's top scorer with six goals this term.

He feels refreshed and ready to make his mark again during these crucial run of fixtures over the next 10 days.

"I'm fresh. There's just so many games in the first half, they cram a lot in. Everyone needs to reset, get your legs back to the start and we had a brilliant week's training.

"You could see everyone was refreshed coming back into training. So it's been good and we're all excited to get back into a game on Friday.

"I was on a bit of a dry spell those last few games so I'm hoping with that reset and having freshened the legs I'll be ready to go on Friday and get back to my goals and assists and get back to picking up three points."

He scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with Galway the last time they visited Brandywell and despite an impressive 3-2 win away from home in their last meeting, Duffy knows how difficult it can be against a John Caulfield managed side.

"I think the two games we've played against them we've been brilliant. At the Brandywell we came away with a point but we were very good and unlucky not to get all three.

"We put in one of our best performances this year down in Galway. We really dug in because they're a very tough team to play against.

"They have some brilliant players in the attacking areas too and make it really hard for them. The two games we've played against them we've done really well and we'll be hoping to do the same on Friday.

"It feels like it's been a long time since we've been in the Brandywell because of the break so it's nice that the first game back is at home.

"This year the Brandywell has been brilliant, especially with the new stand opening. The atmosphere has been great and there's been a real atmpsphere around the town for the home games this year. That's what you want and hopefully it's the same on Friday."