Revealed! How much money EACH Premier League club earns through television - including Burnley, Brighton, Manchester United & Liverpool

Well, using data from football finance expert and Liverpool University academic Kerian Magure, we've got you covered. Please note that the data includes previously relegated Premier League table as the full television figures for this campaign aren't yet available.

1. Manchester City - 1st Broadcast income: 254.1m Getty Buy a Photo

2. Manchester United - 2nd Broadcast income: 251.2m Getty Buy a Photo

3. Liverpool - 3rd Broadcast income: 220m Getty Buy a Photo

4. Chelsea - 4th Broadcast income: 204.1m Getty Buy a Photo

View more