Revealed! How much money EACH Premier League club earns through television - including Burnley, Brighton, Manchester United & Liverpool
Ever wondered how much money your club makes in television revenue compared to their rivals?
Well, using data from football finance expert and Liverpool University academic Kerian Magure, we've got you covered. Please note that the data includes previously relegated Premier League table as the full television figures for this campaign aren't yet available.
1. Manchester City - 1st
Broadcast income: 254.1m
Getty
2. Manchester United - 2nd
Broadcast income: 251.2m
Getty
3. Liverpool - 3rd
Broadcast income: 220m
Getty
4. Chelsea - 4th
Broadcast income: 204.1m
Getty
View more