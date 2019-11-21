Scroll down and click through the pages to view the full results.

Revealed! How much money EACH Premier League club earns through television - including Burnley, Brighton, Manchester United & Liverpool

Ever wondered how much money your club makes in television revenue compared to their rivals?

Well, using data from football finance expert and Liverpool University academic Kerian Magure, we've got you covered. Please note that the data includes previously relegated Premier League table as the full television figures for this campaign aren't yet available.

Broadcast income: 254.1m

1. Manchester City - 1st

Broadcast income: 254.1m
Getty
Buy a Photo
Broadcast income: 251.2m

2. Manchester United - 2nd

Broadcast income: 251.2m
Getty
Buy a Photo
Broadcast income: 220m

3. Liverpool - 3rd

Broadcast income: 220m
Getty
Buy a Photo
Broadcast income: 204.1m

4. Chelsea - 4th

Broadcast income: 204.1m
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5