Revealed! Liverpool and Manchester United's astonishing average weekly wage compared to Premier League rivals

A recent survey from Global Sports Salaries (GSS) has revealed how much, on average, Premier League club splash on wages per week.

The English top flight is one of the world’s wealthiest football leagues and research from GSS has given a detailed account of how much the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United fork out on wages per week and annually. Click and scroll through the pages to find out where they rank:

Average weekly wage: 14,000

1. Sheffield United (20th)

Average weekly wage: 14,000
Average weekly wage: 19,058

2. Norwich City (19th)

Average weekly wage: 19,058
Average weekly wage: 34,717

3. Brighton and Hove Albion (18th)

Average weekly wage: 34,717
Average weekly wage: 36,833

4. Burnley (17th)

Average weekly wage: 36,833
