Revealed! Super computer predicts where Liverpool will finish in the Premier League

It's not an octopus or a cat or any other animal for that matter but an actual 'super computer', and it has predicted the final Premier League placings.

The season may only be four games old but the first international break of the 2018-2019 campaign is as good a time as any to blow the dust off any super computer you have lying around to see what it predicts. That's what talkSPORT have done.

A 'super computer' has predicted where Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will finish in the Premier League.

The broadcaster did a pre-season prediction from their super computer and have now updated it with what they think will be the final standings, and there is good and bad news for Jurgen Klopp.

Let's get the bad news out of the road first. Manchester City are predicted to win back-to-back Premier League titles meaning Liverpool's search for their first league triumph since 1990 will continue.

However, the Reds are seen by talkSPORT as City's closest challengers and have been chosen to finish second despite Liverpool having a 100 per cent record and Pep Guardiola's men dropping points at Wolves last month.

READ MORE: Football rumour mill: Man United's Anthony Martial puts contract talks on hold | Cahill to quit Chelsea in January? | Paul Pogba increases uncertainty over United future

It is the same first and second place that were predicted before the start of the season. Although Manchester United have dropped from a third-place finish to fifth, while Watford have climbed from 13th to eighth after their 100 per cent start to the league.

There is further good news for Liverpool fans who are ready to write-off the season on the back of this prediction. The super computer's World Cup predictions saw Brazil defeating Spain 2-1 in the final of the World Cup and Iceland reaching the quarter-finals.

Here is how the 'super computer' has predicted the whole Premier League table to look at the end of the 2018/19 season:



1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham Hotspur

4. Chelsea

5. Manchester United

6. Arsenal

7. Everton

8. Watford

9. Leicester City

10. Bournemouth

11. Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Crystal Palace

14. Fulham

15. Newcastle United

16. Burnley

17. Southampton

18. West Ham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Cardiff City