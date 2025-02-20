​ROME wasn't built in a day but Tiernan Lynch wasn't on that particular job!

​The Derry City manager was never going to panic after a chastening opening night defeat by champions Shelbourne in their own backyard but while he understands the scale of the task at hand, he has every faith this group of players will deliver success.

"We can't get frustrated with this," he said. "We know where we want to go and what we want to do but Rome wasn't built in a day and we've got to keep getting through all the things we're trying to implement."

With the League of Ireland top flight as competitive as ever, he's overseeing a mini-rebuild at Brandywell and he's confident he'll get it right despite that 'learning curve' at Tolka Park.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch can't wait for opening home match of his Brandywell reign. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

After all, the Belfast man was appointed Brandywell boss on merit after guiding Larne Football Club from the Irish Championship wilderness to historic back-to-back Premiership titles.

It took him just six years to end Larne's 134 year wait for a top flight title as he transformed the Inver Park club but he's inherited a Derry side that have been knocking at the door of ending their 28 year drought.

While he's not one for making bold predictions, he exudes a quiet confidence that he can deliver silverware on Foyleside. He's certainly not rattled after a bruising League of Ireland baptism of fire.

Lynch prepares to take charge of his first competitive match at Brandywell as Derry boss when Bohemians visit on Friday night and he's excited at the opportunity to get his reign up and running.

Goalscorer Michael Duffy in action against Shelbourne on Friday night at Tolka Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

"I can't wait to get this game under our belts,” he enthused. “I don't want to talk about being overly bad on Friday night. I think there were definitely signs, definitely certain little things in there that we will no doubt build on and improve on.

"There's also elements that we needed to work on this week and make sure we can get better at. So it's exciting.

"We're really looking forward to getting home. Looking forward to hopefully getting the fans behind us and trying to excite them as best we can."

Lynch understands the 'demands' that come with being Derry manager and he's non-plussed about the reaction of some pundits and supporters after Friday's loss having recognised the 'hunger and desire' from his players.

"Anything outside I don't read or look at," he claimed. "The one thing I've probably learned most in management is that you can't control the uncontrollables.

"You're never going to be able to control what people say or what people think. And I'm probably no different a football fan than most others when I watch Liverpool play. I have my opinion whether it's right, wrong or indifferent.

"So I totally get it and respect it. The big thing we have to concentrate on is our own game, the things we can affect.

"It doesn't always work. There's times you've had a great week in training and don't perform on a Friday night and we're going to get lots of them. The big thing from my end is making sure we give 100 percent and making sure there's hunger and desire.

"I thought on Friday night, albeit we gave away stupid goals, I think that hunger was there and that desire was there.

"There were some good learning curves in there for me also. Being away from home and being in Dublin and things that go with that.

"That's something we have to build on and something we can't shy away from as a team and a group and a football club and definitely something we need to embrace." Lynch and his coaching team have had another week on the training pitch with his squad who now have those first 90 minutes of competitive action under their belts.

"Everytime we play you're hoping you see little improvements. There's people now available this week that weren't available last week. You're also going to try and start getting competition for places.

"The standards and demands of the club have to be through the roof. And I have to adhere to them like everyone else. This club is a club that probably needs to be successful and we have to learn to deal with those demands."

Bohemians come into Friday's match in a confident mood after their Dublin derby victory over Shamrock Rovers in front of a record League of Ireland attendance at the Aviva Stadium last Sunday.

Lynch was impressed by Alan Reynold's 'energetic' side and knows his team must find a cutting edge if they're to get their campaign off the mark.

"We showed what this team is going to be capable of. We now need to add to that and develop that and be more clinical in certain areas. We need to get more numbers in the box. We need to have a wee bit more of a cutting edge.

"The one thing about Bohs was they're very energetic. They have lots of legs and play on the frontfoot. Great credit to them, I thought they were excellent on Sunday."