Ronan Curtis nets a new long term deal with Portsmouth

FORMER Derry City winger, Ronan Curtis has signed a new contract with promotion chasing Portsmouth which will keep him at Fratton Park until the end of the 2023 season.

Curtis, who is Pompey's top goalscorer with 13 goals this season - 10 of those coming in his last 16 appearances - was out of contract at the end of the current campaign and was attracting interest from Championship outfit, Blackburn Rovers.

However, Portsmouth boss, Kenny Jackett was keen to tie the player down to a new deal and agreed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Republic of Ireland international.

And Jackett was delighted to finally get the deal over the line after much deliberation.

"We’re all delighted that Ronan has signed a new contract and it shows the progress that we’re making," he said. "He’s made such a big impression in his first season-and-a-half at Pompey since arriving here from Ireland.”

Curtis joined the Blues from Derry in the summer of 2018, netting 12 times in 49 appearances in his first season on the south coast. He has bettered that tally this season as the League One club continue to rise up the table in search of promotion back to the Championship.

Commenting recently to the Journal, Curtis was excited about the remainder of the season with Portsmouth who entertain Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round, and declared he was happy to stay at the club.

And he's 'over the moon' to finally get the deal done.

“I love this club to pieces and I couldn’t really wish for anything better, so I’m over the moon to sign a new contract," said Curtis.