Rory Hale hopes old club Derry City can shock Dundalk in EA Sports Cup Final

Belfast native Rory Hale admits he hopes his former club Derry City can secure their 12th EA Sports Cup title, when they entertain favourites Dundalk, on Saturday (KO 8pm).

Hale, who hopes to attend this weekend's sell-out clash at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium after Crusaders' home encounter against Glenavon, knows his old side are in for a tough night against Vinny Perth's men.

The 22-year-old, who was speaking after the Crues' win at Institute last weekend, described last year's success over Cobh Ramblers as 'the best footballing day' he has had so far in his career.

Hale hopes that his old team-mates Eoin Toal and Jamie McDonagh can play their part in another successful night for the Candy Stripes.

Rory Hale celebrates with the EA Sports Cup trophy, after Derry City seen off Cobh Ramblers in last year's final.