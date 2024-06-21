Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RUAIDHRÍ Higgins is confident he will find 'one or two gems' in the summer transfer market and suggested there could be others exiting Brandywell in the coming weeks as the Derry City boss attempts to 'freshen things up'.

Higgins returned from his midseason break in Spain this week refreshed but he's been busy working on improving his title chasing squad and expects movement both in and out of Brandywell when the League of Ireland transfer window swings opens on July 1st.

Centre-half Cameron McJannet completed his move to League Two Grimsby Town this week for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal but it's not just defensively where Higgins is hoping to bring in cover.

With skipper Patrick McEleney [broken elbow] and Jordan McEneff [ankle] both sidelined long term, Higgins has also targeted reinforcements in the final third.

“Without a doubt we will add to the squad and one or two others might leave we'll see but it won't be a wholesale change it'll just be to try and freshen things up and give us that extra energy between now and the end of the season," said the Brandywell boss.

"We'll be adding a couple and I think we'll be in a good place in a few weeks’ time," he predicted. "I think we're in a really good place as it stands but I think we'll be in a better place in a week or two.”

Higgins has steered Derry into a position of strength as they sit second with 13 league games remaining but with the upcoming Uefa Conference League fixtures against FC Bruno's Magpies of Gibraltar and the FAI Cup tie against St Pat's, the Limavady man knows exactly what he needs to improve his squad ahead of a busy schedule. However, he typically remained tight-lipped when asked to identify his targets.

“I can give you absolutely no indication," he smiled. "You knew what the answer was going to be before you asked the question. I'm not big into that. Somehow you boys seem to get your hands on stuff through whatever sources you have but it won't be coming from me anyway it is, that's for sure.”

Mark Connolly, pictured with Grimsby's new signing Cameron McJannet, was a summer transfer which proved hugely successful for Ruaidhri Higgins.

The summer transfer window is notoriously a difficult one for League of Ireland clubs but Higgins has tended to make his most astute signings in July since taking the Brandywell hotseat.

July acquisitions, Paul McMullan, Danny Mullen and Mark Connolly have been among his best signings having scoured the Scottish market while Sadou Diallo [Forest Green] and Jamie McGonigle [Coleraine] also proved shrewd summer additions.

He hasn't discounted the loan market but ideally Higgins is hoping to secure permanent signings in the window and insists he's got his 'fingers on the pulse'.

“It really isn't an easy window and also because we have such a good dressing room with good people, it's really important that the players that come in have the same values and morals and want to be successful because you could bring in someone at this time of year that's not the right personality and it can disrupt the whole thing.

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins

"So what I'd like to think we do quite well here is our homework and I think I'm quite confident that we can add a couple of good players to enhance the group.

“Well we're looking in all areas of the pitch, we're looking in all areas of the pitch, you see Jordan McEneff and Patrick McEleney are injured at the minute so actually in that department we're down numbers at the minute and as I said I think we might look at one in every department; defensively, midfield area and attacking area so we'll see. Listen, we have our eyes on a few things and our fingers on the pulse so fingers crossed we get the additions that we want.

"I prefer permanent [transfers] if possible and there's always one or two gems out there that you can get your hands on and as I said I'm more confident now than I was a week ago.

"We're down a few bodies in the midfield department for the foreseeable future, and we probably want another attacking option as well and one more defensive option.