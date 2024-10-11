Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​RUAIDHRÍ Higgins reckons Derry City can be 'an unbelievably powerful football club' when everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.

And he's called on City supporters to raise the roof at Brandywell during two season-defining home matches over the space of the next four days as he looks to build momentum at a critical stage of the campaign.​

With over 20,000 tickets sold within 24 hours for the FAI Cup Final between Derry and Drogheda at the Aviva Stadium next month, there's a real sense of expectation and excitement building on Foyleside as the Candy Stripes go for an historic league and cup double.

The prospect of a first league title since 1997 has certainly captured the imagination as the league enters its home straight and Higgins is hoping to strike while the fire's hot ahead of a Brandywell double header which could see Derry take pole position in the race for the Airtricity Premier Division title.

MORE OF THE SAME . . . ​Derry City supporters were in fine voice at Dalymount Park on Friday night. Photo: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

"I think that there's a real buzz around the place at the minute which is fantastic and it's such a football town and once we're all rowing in the one direction," said the Brandywell boss.

"It doesn't always be the case because you can have poor results and you can have bad runs of form but I think this is an unbelievably powerful football club when everyone is sailing in the one direction and that's the way it feels at this minute in time.

"When that happens we're a powerful club so hopefully it [the excitement] can remain between now and November the 10th.”

The Derry boss described the club's travelling band of supporters as being 'on a different level' at Dalymount Park last Friday in the 2-0 semi-final win over Bohemians and he knows how big a role they can play in what is a pivotal weekend.

“It's important that we give them something to shout about. It's important that they get right behind us and I've said on numerous occasions; when both forces come together then we're difficult to stop and hopefully that's the case now on Friday.

“We're in a really strong position in the league so you'd expect that you'd expect the place to be bouncing and I'm sure it will be.

"For all the ups and downs and the highs and the lows that you go through as a manager and as a player, I think those feelings at the full-time whistle on Friday, it's all worth it.

"That's why we're in the game for those moments. I thought our supporters were on a different level. To be honest, they all are on a different level. We'll need more of that between now and the end of the season and I'm sure they'll bring it.”

The Candy Stripes haven't been on the summit of the table since August 25th when they led the way on goal difference from Shelbourne with 28 games played.

However, four points from games against Bohs tonight and Sligo Rovers on Monday night would be enough to move top with just three games to go.

It's the perfect time for back-to-back home games if Derry's form at Brandywell is anything to go by. They boast an exceptional home record this season with 18 wins from 24 matches in all competitions.

They've drawn their last two league games at the Lone Moor Road venue [against Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk] but can ill afford any more slip-ups with Shamrock Rovers breathing down their necks.

Derry have managed to string more than two consecutive wins together just once this season back in June when they defeated Waterford, Galway, Bohemians and Drogheda during a four game winning run in the league.

On three occasions they've managed back-to-back wins in April, May and August but two home wins at this stage of the season would give them momentum at the perfect time.

“It's an opportunity, you're right," he said. "Our home form has been good.

"Every single point every win you can get between now and the end of the season is so, so important and we've a couple of home games here that we need to try and capitalise on again starting on Friday night against difficult opposition."