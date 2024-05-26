Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​RUAIDHRÍ Higgins felt his wasteful Derry City outfit let Sligo Rovers off the hook and didn't get the rewards their 'domination' deserved on Foyleside on Friday night.

​The City boss reckons his team created more clear-cut scoring chances in the 2-2 draw than any other game under his managerial reign at the Brandywell club such was their dominance in the second half but found Sligo keeper Ed McGinty in inspired form.

The result meant the Candy Stripes lost further ground on league leaders Shelbourne who stretched their lead on the summit to SIX points following a win at Tallaght which banished any lingering doubts about the Reds' title credentials.

Higgins' troops were twice forced to come from behind against eighth placed Sligo who had come into the game with just one win in their previous nine games.

Pat Hoban in action against Sligo Rovers on Friday night at Brandywell. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The Bit O'Red had only scored two goals in their last six but a fortuitous Reece Hutchison goal in the first half and Niall Morahan's clinical finish after Brian Maher gifted him possession gave John Russell's side the upper hand in the fixture.

Michael Duffy hit back before a Will Patching penalty kick during a late onslaught on the Sligo goalmouth salvaged a point.

After a 'flat and ponderous' first half, Higgins felt his team deserved more during a much improved second period.

"We should've won the game," claimed a frustrated Higgins. "There's no question about that. It's extremely disappointing. We need to be winning these games.

Sligo keeper Ed McGinty watches on as Will Patching's penalty finds the corner.

"On the balance of play we should have won but didn't. When you dominate periods like we dominated there you have to be taking three points so it's not good enough."

Both Sligo's goals were avoidable but Higgins refused to lay the blame at the feet of his normally reliable goalkeeper.

"The first goal we have to try and stop the cross and it drops in at the back post. The second goal was a poor goal from our end but in fairness to Brian [Maher], he's been an amazing signing for the club and has been brilliant since the day he walked in here. So I'm certainly not going to stand here and criticise Brian.

"We created, I would say, double figures of clear cut chances and we should be leaving the Brandywell with a comfortable victory. Unless you punish teams when you have them on the ropes then you don't get the points that your domination deserves."

Sadou Diallo in control of the ball against Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

So lethargic was Derry's first half display Higgins made a triple substitution at the break with skipper Patrick McEleney, Cameron Dummigan and Cameron McJannet bringing much needed experience and impetus.

"Sam Todd has an injury so one was enforced and the other two were just to get the intensity into the game,” explained Higgins. “I could’ve taken a few more off to be honest,” he added bluntly.

“I do think the performance was slow and flat. I don't think it was as bad as the first 45 was on Monday. We still had the best chances. Mickey Duffy had two, Pat Hoban had one. It wasn't a great game in the first half.”

Those changes certainly had the desired effect but despite bombarding Sligo's goal in the latter stages when Shane McEleney and Patching missed chances at point blank range, they couldn't break the visitors' resolve.

Ben Doherty gets up high to win this head against the Bit O'Red.

"The speed of our play was much better. We passed it forward quicker. Patrick was brilliant and Dummigan was very good. “McJannet came on and reacted really well to not playing and it gave us real impetus in the game. We dominated the game after that and should've had a lot more goals than what we had.

"We played with more intensity, more endeavour and created ample opportunities but couldn't punish the opposition.

"As I said on Monday, you can't give up 45 minutes of football and expect to win games. On the second half display and the chances and the waves of attack, the game should've been out of sight for us."

"I felt for 45 minutes it was chance after chance. Things flashing across the face. We had so many opportunities to put the ball into the net and we didn't.

"The players, in the second half, left everything out on the pitch.”

Sligo players, including McGinty, did their utmost to disrupt the flow of the game with some clever and timely fouls but Higgins felt the Bit O’Red should’ve been a man down when Conor Reynolds rashly brought Patching to the ground with a reckless tackle right in front of the City boss.

Goalscorer Michael Duffy goes on another attack against Sligo Rovers.

"I thought it was a red card. It was right in front of me. I thought it was a clear red card but that's the way it goes.

"There was five minutes added when I thought there should’ve been a lot more but that's not why we didn't win the game. We should've got it over the line.”

Now past the midway stage of the league campaign, Shels appear to be well and truly in the driving seat after that big win in Tallaght.

"They [Shels] have momentum but when you string a run of results together you can close the gap.

"We've done that before and I'm sure we can do that again. It's just really disappointing on the balance of play tonight that we haven't won the game quite comfortably.”

With former St Pat’s manager Jon Daly installed in the Dundalk hotseat for Friday’s visit of Derry, Higgins expects another difficult assignment.