EVERY TWO years since 2018 Michael Duffy has lifted the FAI Cup and after his semi-final heroics at Dalymount Park on Friday night, he'll be desperate to keep that remarkable trend intact when he returns to the Aviva Stadium in five week's time.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins hailed the 30 year-old as a 'top end' and a 'special' player' after his sensational brace against Bohemians sent the Candy Stripes into an 11th FAI Cup Final, keeping alive hopes of an historic 'double'.

The 2-0 win sets up a November 10th showdown with Drogheda United at the National stadium - a second cup final appearance in three years for Higgins' troops.

And after winning it with Dundalk in 2018 and 2020 and Derry in 2022, Duffy now has the opportunity to maintain that sequence next month after his exploits in Dublin at the weekend.

His stunning free-kick into the top corner sent Derry on their way to a victory which could prove a real catalyst in the league title run-in and his trademark jinking run when cutting in from the left to fire past Polish keeper Kacper Chorazka sparked wild celebrations in front of 500 ecstatic travelling supporters in the Mono Stand.

Duffy was certainly the man for the big occasion and Higgins had reminded his star player of his previous semi-final exploits at the Dublin venue beforehand.

"He's one of the most decorated players in the country," said Higgins. "He's a top end player. Big players do it in big games. He's had two semi-finals at Dalymount Park and he's got five goals. I reminded him of his hat-trick he got here for Dundalk in a semi-final a few years ago. So he's got five here in two semi-finals which is an unbelievable return.

"I remember the semi-final. I think it was during Covid but it's important to remind players of special things they've done previously. And big games, special players and that's what he is." Duffy's double means he's Derry's top scorer against Bohemians with nine goals which saw him surpass the eight goal haul of club legends Mark Farren and Liam Coyle.

DOUBLE DREAM ALIVE AND KICKING . . . Derry City fans enjoying the occasion at Dalymount Park. Photo credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

In fact the winger has had more goal involvements against Bohs than any other club in his career, scoring 14 goals and adding 10 assists in 31 outings against the Gypsies for both Derry and Dundalk.

His 40th minute free-kick was one of his finest and Higgins felt it was a goal worthy of the occasion.

"I loved the angle and there was a strong breeze behind him as well," recalled Higgins. "When he catches it, it can fly off his boot and that's what happened. It's an amazing goal to turn the tie in our favour.

"He's gone down the other end in a breakaway and got the second and with a bit more care we could've got a few more on the counter.

Derry City matchwinner Michael Duffy pictured after the FAI Cup Semi-Final win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

"Listen, who cares we're going to Dublin in a few weeks time for a big day out. Hopefully, fingers crossed, lifting another trophy." Predictably Duffy hogged the headlines after his match-winning contribution but the entire Derry team executed their gameplan to perfection as they once more showed their capability to bounce back from a major setback - that dismal defeat in Drogheda the previous weekend.

"I'm obviously really proud. Really proud of the players for, again, responding to a setback in the way I always expect. It's been a tough few days after the Drogheda defeat but we got back on the horse and prepared brilliantly this week and the players carried it out to a tee."

And Duffy himself has shown remarkable resilience since his nasty leg break sustained against Drogheda when he made his long awaited return to his hometown club two years ago. Finally, after a series of setbacks, he's starting to produce the form which has made him one of the best players in the League of Ireland over the past six or seven years.

"He backs himself," continued Higgins. "He's an absolutely brilliant footballer. His time here really has been disrupted by injury. He had a terrible leg break against Drogheda a couple of years ago. He's had a lot of setbacks since that but you can see now with a run of games what he's capable of and he's a special player. That's why we tried hard to bring him to the club. Big players produce in big games and Michael Duffy's done it again.

Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney celebrate the winger's second goal of the night at Dalymount Park with ex-City midfielder and RTE pundit on the night, Gareth McGlynn. Photo by Kevin Moore.

"People would say he's had a quietish season but he's got nine goals for the season from wide areas and he missed quite a few games earlier in the season so that's a really good return and he's got six more games to get into double figures which I'm 100 percent sure he will do."

Higgins admits it's a 'special' feeling to guide Derry to a second cup final in three years and while the potential of a double is on everyone's lips the ex-midfielder knows there's still a lot of work to be done as attention returns to the league and the visit of a wounded Bohemians to Brandywell next Friday night.

"It's very, very special but it's not about me. It's about a city, it's about bringing a city back down to Dublin together and players and supporters and everyone together. We showed how powerful that can be on our last tme and I want to urge all our supporters to do the same again and more if possible.

The six times FAI Cup champions have a remarkable record in cup competitions but it's that elusive league title which remains the priority.

"It's a boost in general. I don't really want to talk about the league campaign, it's about getting to the final of the cup. It's about emptying Derry out once again. Cup finals are absolutely special in an unbelievable stadium and with the fanbase we have, hopefully we can travel in similar numbers as we did a couple of years ago.

"We have an opportunity," he added about their championship tilt. "We're in the best position we've been in for 27 years and we've had bumps and bruises along the way this year there's no doubt about that, We've shown a real capacity to bounce back and it gives us momentum, It certainly gets the public in Derry right behind us which is always a massive help. We have Bohemians next week at Brandywell which, I'm sure after tonight will be an even tougher assignment.

"It will certainly help with confidence and momentum but we'll enjoy tonight and look forward to getting our suits over the next couple of weeks and getting back down again."