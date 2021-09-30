Ruaidhri Higgins refuses to comment on speculation linking Will Patching with Derry City return

Will Patching has been linked with a return to Derry City next season. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The Brandywell boss this week swooped to secure the signature of Dundalk star Michael Duffy on a four year deal as he continues to build his squad for next season.

Having already announced the signing of Patrick McEleney on a pre-contract last July, the arrival of Duffy is another real statement of intent by Higgins and the club.

The club’s confirmation of Duffy’s signing has been followed by growing rumours that ex-Manchester City youth, Patching, could also be on his way back to Foyleside when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The stylish 22 year-old playmaker spent the first six months of this campaign at Derry, scoring six goals before being recalled by Dundalk manager Vinny Perth in the summer.

He was heavily involved in Derry’s revival under Higgins and there’s no doubt he would be welcomed back with open arms should he opt for another spell at Brandywell next season.

When asked about the mounting speculation and if he was plotting another raid on his former club, Higgins refused to add fuel to the fire and said he would not be commenting on the Dundalk player’s situation.

Higgins insists his sole focus is on Friday night’s trip to league leaders Shamrock Rovers but admitted the club will always be interested in attracting the top players in the country.

“We’ll sign good players and keep trying to develop our own,” he said. “The players that are here at the minute are outstanding players so there won’t be major surgery.