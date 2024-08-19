Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins was delighted to see his side edge a tight cup tie in Turner's Cross. Photograph: George Sweeney

​Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins admitted relief was his over-riding emotion after Sam Todd's excellent second half header ensured the Candy Stripes would be in the hat for Tuesday's Sports Direct FAI Cup quarter-final draw.

Derry were second best for long spells against the rejuvenated First Division leaders who started with both Sean Maguire and Ruairi Keating. However the second half introduction of Todd and the subsequent tactical reshuffle which saw Cameron Dummigan moved to midfield and Will patching pushed higher up the field, paid dividends as the former UCD defender capped his excellent cameo with the winning goal.

It wasn't vintage Derry but, as Higgins pointed out, winning is all that matters in the cup.

"Relief; relief because I thought Cork were excellent tonight," admitted the Derry boss, "I thought it was, not a free hit for them, but their main goal coming into this season was promotion and that's in the bag for them already you'd think.

"I'm sure they came out thinking, 'Let just have a go' and they did. They were excellent. You can see the problems they’re going to cause teams when the come back into the Premier Division.

"We had to ride the storm at times, no doubt," he added,"We had no real rhythm or flow to our game which was disappointing. We wanted to come down here and dominate possession but we couldn't wrestle control of the game for any sustained period. Our main threats were coming off counter attacks but sometimes, when it's not pretty like this, and you're not at your best, it can take a set play: a good delivery and someone showing a bit of aggression to go and get on the end of it and that's ultimately how we've won the game."

And after what had been a poignant few days, Higgins also paid tribute to the late, great Jim McLaughlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was extremely sad to hear of Jim's passing,” he added, “An unbelievably iconic figure in League of Ireland football. The greatest manager of all time. He will go down as the greatest in our time I would imagine.

"He comes from a really good family and was a proud Derry man and just from everyone connected with the football club, we want to pass on our sympathies and condolences to Jim's family. I was fortunate enough to meet him once or twice and what a great man.”