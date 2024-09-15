Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RUAIDHRÍ Higgins reckons Derry City will have to 'do it the extremely hard way' if they're to reach this season's FAI Cup Final as the Brandywell outfit were handed a semi-final trip to a resurgent Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The City boss will go toe-to-toe with his former assistant Alan Reynolds for a place in the 2024 showpiece on the weekend ending October 6th as they kept alive their hopes for a league and cup double.

The 2022 cup winners dispatched of league title rivals Shelbourne with a convincing 2-0 victory at Brandywell on Saturday evening with goals in either half from Michael Duffy and Danny Mullen doing the damage.

Derry knocked out cup holders St Patrick's Athletic in emphatic fashion in the second round before defeating First Division champions Cork City at Turner's Cross.

Ruaidhri Higgins salutes fans after Derry City’s victory over Shelbourne in the FAI Cup quarter-final. Photograph: George Sweeney

Having taken the scalp of the Premier Division leaders in the quarter-finals the Foylesiders were paired with Bohemians in what was arguably the most difficult last four tie with Drogheda and Wexford meeting in the other semi-final.

And Higgins knows his team must be on top of their game against a 'dangerous' Bohemians side if they're to reach the November showpiece.

“Well, I think we got the only all-Premier Division tie against St. Pat’s here in the first round, then away to Cork, second round home to Shelbourne, quarter-final, now away to Bohs," he said. "So if we manage to get ourselves into the final, we'll have done it the extremely hard way.

“They've [Bohs] really invested in their squad over the summer, bringing in the likes of Ross Tierney and Dawson Devoy, who everybody would have taken. They're setting their stall out for what's coming down the track with them as well. They're going to be a really, really good team.

"We've seen their performances against Shelbourne last week and Shamrock Rovers the week before. They're a really dangerous team and we'll have to be right at it if they win down there.”

Higgins was delighted to watch his side perform on top of their game in front of the RTE cameras against Shelbourne, securing a real statement victory which may well have struck a psychological blow in the race for the title with seven matches to go.

"You're in the quarter-final of the Cup at home in the Brandywell Stadium on a Saturday evening. Big crowd, vocal home support, good travelling support. These occasions show the real potential of the league if there was a bit of investment in the league. I think it could be a really outstanding league and a brilliant product. I just wish more people got behind it from higher levels than us.

“I said it in the lead-up to the game that we're a powerful force when the Brandywell’s like this. The crowd were excellent tonight and long may that continue.

“I'm delighted it was on TV. We produced that sort of display and we showed real composure. It was a convincing win.

“It was a really, really accomplished performance. I felt we owned the game for the majority of it. We created all the opportunities in the game. We looked a real attacking threat, but also at the same time being defensively sound and when you get them two parts of the game right, particularly us, we don't lose many games, that's for sure.

“[The league] is a completely different competition," he added. "There's a lot of really, really tough games between now and the end of the season for everybody in the league. We all know how tough this league is at the minute, so there'll be a lot of twists and turns, I'm sure, between now and then.

"If we keep performing the way we did here tonight, we give ourselves a chance of having a good season.”

Scorer of Derry’s second goal Mullen marked a memorable week with that goal – Derry’s 50th of the season – having also celebrated the birth of his second daughter.

His manager was delighted with the Scotsman’s performance.

“Danny, to be honest, probably has deserved more minutes, given what he's produced for us this season. He's been such a good team mate, he's been such a good professional in how he's gone about it. His partner, Kelsey, had another daughter the other day, so it's been a good week for him.

“He's been outstanding. He's been so patient. Don't get me wrong, he's knocked on the door a few times and rightly so. He's been such a good teammate and such a good pro in how he's went about it. He's made a real contribution this season and he caused them problems all night I felt.”

As for Shelbourne, they turn their whole focus on winning a first league title in 18 years with a trip to Eamonn Deacy Park to take on Galway United up next. Damien Duff is in no doubt his side will bounce back.

"Roll on next Friday because there's only one thing left to win now," said Duff. "As a collective, did we do enough to go through to the next round? Tonight, no!

"We're rarely two goals down. I can't think of a time. Was it the cup final? It doesn't happen very often. The lads know they have to respond better.

"For two and half years we've bounced back from disappointing nights so there's no doubt they will bounce back next week. If you're going to win a league title, let's call a spade a spade, it's a big bloody game and we have to be ready to deliver."