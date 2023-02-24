​The remaining matchday tickets put on general sale yesterday were snapped up like hotcakes and the vast majority of season tickets distributed just in time for the opening home match of the 2023 season with the 3,500 capacity reached in record time.

Higgins has challenged his players to 'stamp our authority' on the match and get their home campaign off to a winning start in front of a bumper support.

With a trip to champions Shamrock Rovers up next, Derry will be keen to go down to Dublin with a win under their belts after last week's 1-1 draw against St Pat's, and Higgins has challenged his players to play on the frontfoot against the First Division champions.

"It's really important we put in a performance on Friday night and try to play on the frontfoot and create chances and be positive in our play," he said.

"It's a sell-out which is fantastic. It's what we want to see and it's up to us to make sure people keep wanting to come back.

"It's a special place on a Friday night under the lights when it's packed and there's loads of noise. And during my time at Derry as a player, a lot of the fixtures against Cork were brilliant and mouth-watering and I hope there's more of that to come this year."

The City boss doesn't believe his team are under any added pressure to clinch the three points, claiming tonight's clash is no different to how they approach any other league match.

Will Patching was on target from the penalty spot on Cork's last visit to the Brandywell last year when they lost 2-0 in the FAI Cup second round.

"No, because after Friday we'll want to go down to Shamrock Rovers and pick up three points as well - that's the way we operate. It's a 36 game season.

"No one puts more pressure on us than ourselves. We demand a lot from each other. The players demand a lot from each other as do the staff.

"I think it's very early in the season and we just have to focus on the next game which is Cork. I'm sure they will come up there and be really difficult opponents but we have to try and stamp our authority on the game and try and get a big three points."

Bohs turned Cork over at Turner's Cross last Friday night in a dominant 2-1 win but Higgins expects a much improved team to arrive on Foyleside tonight.

"I think they will get better, I think they will be disappointed not to get anything from last week's game.

"They have a lot of good players. A lot of young, hungry players and I think they've signed well. They will be disappointed with last week but I think they're better than that and I think we'll see that on Friday and in the weeks to come."

With Michael Duffy, Cameron Dummigan and Cameron McJannet joining Colm Whelan and Ciaron Harkin in the treatment room, Higgins must reshuffle his pack for this encounter.

"It's horses for courses. There will be games which suit certain individuals and we have to pick teams we think will win that particular game. We have a team in mind for Friday and I'm looking forward to seeing us in action and trying to be positive in our approach.

“There are a lot of versatile players in our dressing room and I’m more than happy with our options.

“We’re also boosted by the fact that Patrick McEleney came off the bench at Richmond Park and he is raring to go again.