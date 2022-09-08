The in-form Candy Stripes can move to within a point of leaders Shamrock Rovers with a fourth win on the bounce tonight as Bohemians roll into Foyleside and Higgins stressed how Derry fans can help lift the performance and energy levels of his players.Last Friday’s 3-0 victory over UCD re-ignited Derry’s hopes of challenging for the title but they must keep the pressure on the champions with back-to-back home wins against Bohs and Sligo Rovers who travel to Derry next Tuesday.“First half last week against UCD wasn’t up to scratch and the ground was flat but we played a huge part in that,” admitted the Derry boss.“You could see in the second half how the crowd lifted when we lifted our performance so it’s important the energy levels on the pitch, if we can marry both together and the crowd get right behind us then hopefully we can have a big night.“Our supporters have been absolutely brilliant. I’m not looking for brownie points by any stretch but you can see the crowds we’re getting and the noise they’re making.“The reason I’m saying that is because our players really appreciate it, it spurs them on.“It’s getting darker earlier and under the lights here at the Brandywell on a Friday night, it’s one of the best if not the best venues in Ireland for me,” he claimed.

"We’re on the run-in and our supporters have a huge role to play between now and the end of the season. I’m asking them to get right behind us as we look to finish as strongly as possible. ”Derry fans were treated to some fabulous football in the second half of Friday’s win over the Students with Michael Duffy linking up superbly with Patrick McEleney as the winger begins to reach full fitness after recovering from a broken leg.Duffy scored his first goal for the club since his return in the close season and set up Sadou Diallo with a clever back-heel in the second half.His return to form has been a timely one and Higgins hopes he can continue to ‘excite’ the fans.“It’s important we try and excite our supporters and that’s why we brought Patrick and Michael back here. People were saying for long enough that the best players from Derry should be playing for Derry and that’s why we’ve worked hard in getting them back here - to excite our supporters.“They waited long enough to see Michael but now we’re starting to see glimpses of what he’s about and Patrick is going from strength to strength - he’s been brilliant.

"So it's important we keep our momentum going and if we keep playing the way we're playing we'll be okay,” added the Derry manager.

