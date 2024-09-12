An animated Damien Duff in the Brandywell dugout.

​RUAIDHRI Higgins has warned his Derry City players to become as 'streetwise' as Shelbourne and be wary of the masters of the dark arts ahead of Saturday's FAI Cup quarter-final clash at Brandywell.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The meeting of the league's top two has everything a high stakes, high pressure clash should have but the City boss is hoping his team can finish the tie with 11 men on the pitch to give them every chance of progressing to the last four.

Derry have had a man sent off in three of the last five meetings between the teams and Higgins has warned his players not to get drawn into petty battles or react to those 'dark arts' practised by Damien Duff's men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Sam Todd was sent for an early bath when the teams last met in the league in a stalemate at Tolka Park back in August with Derry facing almost an hour with 10 men - a decision which served to spoil what was proving to be a real spectacle.

Ruaidhri Higgins says Damien Duff's Shelbourne are masters of the dark arts. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 81

Adam O'Reilly harshly saw red at the same venue last season for a foul on Kameron Ledwidge in a 1-1 draw while Sadou Diallo was shown a straight red card after just 24 minutes for a tackle on Shane Farrell last October.

In front of a sold-out Brandywell crowd and large visiting support it will be a night for discipline and clarity of thought. Higgins is hoping it’s an uneventful night for match referee Rob Harvey.

"Listen, they are obviously a very good side and we know that but they're very, very streetwise and probably the best team in the league at the dark arts and managing games that way,” said Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Out of the last five times we've played them we've had three red cards and probably one of those was a red card.

"The last time we played them here at home we had five yellow cards to their zero. We have a really experienced group of players but I think we can learn something from them and be a wee bit more street smart, the way they are.

"Those games haven't been malicious games at all or games where there was a lot of nastiness in them. “They're just cuter than us in a lot of ways and influence decisions better than what we do.

"For us to evolve as a team we probably have to be a wee bit more like them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's obviously a big, big game. It's mouth-watering. The top two in the league at this minute in time meeting in the quarter-final of the cup so it's really exciting.

"It's the business end of the season and we're really looking forward to it."

There was touchline tiff between the two managers at the final whistle in that last meeting between the teams and it will be interesting to see if there’s a pre-match handshake.

There’s been no communication between the pair since but that’s not abnormal according to Higgins who expects the usual pre-match formalities to take place without a hitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There hasn't been (any communication) but that's not strange to go a couple of months without speaking to a manager - that's the norm.

"We're at the business end of the season. Obviously we have a relationship but when you become managers of rival clubs you have to put that on the backburner. There’s plenty of time at the end of the season to have a chat.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​