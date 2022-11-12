The 38 year-old Limavady man has won the Premier Division title with Dundalk (2014), two FAI Cups with Derry (2006 and 2012) and six League Cups with both clubs during a League of Ireland career which spanned over a decade.

However, he admits bringing the FAI's blue riband trophy back on the bus to Derry this weekend would be the proudest moment of his career.

"I would trade everything in from my playing days to win the cup with Derry as a manager," he admitted honestly. "It's a magical occasion. It's special.

"You look at the way it's captured the public's imagination around Derry. This is a unique club, a unique city and we are isolated from the rest of the league.

"We have ourselves and that's all we need," he added defiantly. "We have the people of Derry, the players, the staff all on the same boat and we want to empty Derry out on Sunday and go down to Dublin and put on a real brave performance for our supporters who deserve it.

"I'd love nothing more than to bring that trophy back up the road."

Part of Higgins' mission statement when taking over the club was to bring the crowds back to Brandywell and his three year target of challenging for the league title was fast-tracked with an exciting and unexpected title tilt which ultimately fell short this season.

An extended cup run was also a priority and Higgins has taken 'immense satisfaction' from seeing the City's support base grow once more.

"Winning trophies and matches and playing good football obviously is really important but for me it's seeing joy in the people's faces and the amount of Derry merchandise being worn around the city, boys, girls, men and women is fantastic.

"I was in the O'Neill's shop the other day and the lady, Caroline, told me they can't keep the Derry stuff which is a brilliant sign. It's fantastic and it gives you immense pride and satisfaction."

With the media duties completed this week, Higgins has done his best to 'normalise' the build-up to the club's biggest match in eight long years - the longest period the club has gone without appearing in the FAI Cup final since entering the league in 1985.

Now all the talking is done and he's confident his team can produce the goods against a well organised Shelbourne team who are also on the rise under fellow rookie coach Damien Duff.

"This is about my 100th interview this week," he laughed. "There's been a serious amount of talking done. Now we have to get on the grass and get our preparation work in.

"We'll do that this week and make sure we go down there fully prepared and give ourselves the best possible chance of bringing the trophy up the road."