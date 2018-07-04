Rumour Mill: Celtic eye English defender | Hoops chasing Swiss World Cup star | Brendan Rodgers to receive £25m for Scottish international

Celtic linked with move for right back, Rangers midfielder suffers injury setback, Hibs facing race against time to sign and register duo for European games and La Liga ace back on Celtic’s radar.

Celtic in for Byrne

Celtic have been linked with a move for Wigan defender Nathan Byrne, as Brendan Rodgers steps up his search for defensive reinforcements. Byrne, a right back, is in the last year of his contract with the Latics and could be Celtic’s prime target despite talks with Moses Odubajo.

Reports suggest the Hoops have already made initial contact with Wigan over Byrne, who impressed during last season’s league-winning campaign. (Various)

Celtic revisit Schar

Celtic could make a decision over a move for Fabian Schar, after Switzerland were knocked out of the World Cup yesterday by Sweden.

Reports last month suggested the Hoops were weighing up a move for the Spain-based centre back but wouldn’t move things forward while he was still on World Cup duty.

The 26-year-old has been tipped to leave Deportivo La Coruna in the summer after relegation, with a number of clubs keeping tabs on his situation. (Various)

Tierney set for money-spinning Everton switch

Kieran Tierney could quadruple his salary if he joins Everton, with the left back in line to earn £85,000 a week, potentially rising to £140,000 if he meets certain objectives.

A deal has reportedly been struck with the Toffees that would see Tierney sign a five-year deal at Goodison Park.

Celtic would likely receive £25 million for the Scotland international. (Various)