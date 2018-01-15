Rumour Mill: Celtic eye up Chelsea winger Charly Musanda

Celtic are once again looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda.

Celtic back in for Musonda

Celtic have reignited their interest in Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda. Brendan Rodgers was keen on the player last summer but a move failed to materialise. The 21-year-old will be available on loan until the end of the season, though the Hoops will face tough competition from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)

Rangers’ triple swoop

Rangers are poised to make a triple signing swoop this week as Graeme Murty puts his own mark on the squad for a serious challenge in the second half of the season. The Light Blues are set to bring in Jason Cummings and Russell Martin on loan and will also make a firm offer for Hamilton’s Greg Docherty. (The Scotsman)

McCulloch takes Polish coaching role

Lee McCulloch is set to make a shock move by becoming the assistant manager at Polish side Lechia Gdansk. The former Rangers star would be working under former Ibrox coach Adam Owens, who is the manager at Lechia, and it would represent his first job since leaving Kilmarnock in October. (Scottish Sun)