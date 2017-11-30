Rumour Mill: Celtic in for Liverpool ace? | talkSPORT pundit in thinly-veiled dig at Celtic

Celtic set to renew interest in Liverpool forward, Rangers gear up for this year’s AGM on the back of a comprehensive win over Aberdeen and Motherwell blast Celtic over another contentious penalty .

Hoops rekindle interest in Solanke

Celtic have reportedly rekindled their interest in Dominic Solanke, the 20-year-old striker they were linked with back in May.

Solanke departed Chelsea and joined Liverpool in the summer but is finding first-team opportunities limited, and could be sent out on loan in January.

And Celtic could make a move for the Reading-born youngster either to supplement their attack or in case Moussa Dembele leaves. (Various)

Rangers set for AGM

Rangers will hold this year’s AGM at the Clyde Auditorium this morning, fresh off the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Shareholders will likely quiz the board on the search for a new manager and player recruitment, with Resolution 11 set to be revisited. (The Scotsman)

Rose blasts McGregor over penalty

Motherwell’s anger following Sunday’s Betfred Cup final defeat flared up again last night as Andy Rose claimed they were the victims of another contentious penalty decision against Celtic.

Rose was penalised for a challenge on Callum McGregor after 86 minutes, but was adamant Motherwell had been robbed yet again.

“It wasn’t a penalty,” said Rose. “I’ve seen it back. I’ve planted my leg and he has ran into me and flopped over. Clearly he has played for it. He’s gone down, it’s really soft, and it’s happened to us twice in a week now.” (The Scotsman)

talkSPORT pundit in thinly-veiled dig at Celtic

Adrian Durham incurred the wrath of a few Celtic fans on Twitter last night with a thinly-veiled dig at the Parkhead side.

Tweeting after Celtic snatched a last-gasp draw with Motherwell thanks to another contentious penalty, the radio host wrote: “Spoiler alert! Celtic have already been awarded a penalty in this Saturday’s game against Motherwell.”

The post has been retweeted nearly 700 times and has 1500 ‘likes’ at the time of writing, and prompted responses such as ‘Ye ragin’ mate?’ and ‘Get it up you your station is p**h’ from jubilant Celtic fans. (Various)

Canning hits back at Lennon

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has hit back at Neil Lennon after the Hibernian boss accused his side of ‘caveman’ football at the weekend.

Canning was not impressed by Lennon’s criticism, saying: “Maybe after the game [Neil] was a bit frustrated that they hadn’t won the game, but one thing I wouldn’t do in the same situation, is comment on other team’s players.

“I’d maybe make a comment on my team, or the ref if I felt a decision went against us, but I would never have bad words to say about another team’s players, that’s not for me. But Neil has his opinion. I won’t get involved.” (Evening News)