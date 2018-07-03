Rumour Mill: Celtic swoop for McGinn | Could duo leave Celtic? | Dutch goalkeeper to exit Parkhead

Celtic and Rangers to battle it out for John McGinn and Harry Wilson; Sunderland linked with Jason Cummings and Brendan Rodgers coy over Scott Allan and Ryan Christie’s futures at Celtic.

Celtic v Rangers 1: Hoops bid for McGinn rejected

Celtic have reportedly had a £1.5 million bid for Hibs midfielder John McGinn rejected by the Easter Road side, although the Hoops are expected to return with an improved offer.

The grandson of ex-Celtic chairman Jack McGinn has long been linked with a move west, but Hibs are keen to get a decent price for the midfielder if he wants to leave.

But Rangers could also enter the equation amid reports that Steven Gerrard is a big admirer of the Scotland international. (The Scotsman / Various)

Celtic v Rangers 2: The battle for Wilson

Rangers have long been linked with a loan move for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson but Celtic have also been credited with an interest in the diminutive winger, who netted seven goals in 13 games for Hull last season.

Steven Gerrard knows Wilson well from his stint as Under-18 boss at Anfield and could cherry-pick from Melwood again having already landed Ovie Ejaria on a season-long loan.

But Brendan Rodgers is also understood to be interested in Wilson, as the Celtic boss looks to fill the void left by the departure of Patrick Roberts. (talkSPORT)

Rodgers coy over midfield pair

Brendan Rodgers offered no concrete update on the Celtic futures of Scott Allan and Ryan Christie yesterday as he admitted: “If I can’t give them as many games as they want it’s difficult.”

Both players spent time on loan last season; Christie at Aberdeen and Allan at Dundee and then Hibs.

Both teams would no doubt love to have the respective players back on a permanent basis if they aren’t in Rodgers’ plans.

The Celtic boss added: “It’s partly where these boys see themselves as well. I might want to keep them but if I can’t give them as many games as they want it’s difficult. But both boys have come back looking strong and fit.” (The Sun)